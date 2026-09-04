Flash flooding closes roads across Buffalo, River Road remains blocked Friday morning

BUFFALO — Several roads were closed late Thursday night and remain blocked Friday morning due to flash flooding in Buffalo.

The City of Buffalo, along with the National Weather Service, issued alerts warning drivers of flash flooding that stretched from Grand Island into Tonawanda, Amherst, and Cheektowaga.

WBKW also captured multiple videos of the submerged roadways, including vehicles stuck in the water.

Friday morning, Town of Tonawanda police told WKBW that River Road is still closed from Grand Island Blvd to Sawyer Ave in Tonawanda because of flooding.

WKBW River Road

WATCH: