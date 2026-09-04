Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
50949_WKBW_7_Problem_Solvers_658x90.png

Actions

Flash flooding closes roads across Buffalo, River Road remains blocked Friday morning

Screenshot 2026-09-04 061316.png
WKBW
River Road
Screenshot 2026-09-04 061316.png
Untitled design (11).png
Screenshot 2026-09-04 053521.png
Posted
and last updated

BUFFALO — Several roads were closed late Thursday night and remain blocked Friday morning due to flash flooding in Buffalo.

The City of Buffalo, along with the National Weather Service, issued alerts warning drivers of flash flooding that stretched from Grand Island into Tonawanda, Amherst, and Cheektowaga.

WBKW also captured multiple videos of the submerged roadways, including vehicles stuck in the water.

Friday morning, Town of Tonawanda police told WKBW that River Road is still closed from Grand Island Blvd to Sawyer Ave in Tonawanda because of flooding.

Screenshot 2026-09-04 061316.png
River Road

WATCH:

Flash flooding in Buffalo- roadways

apps.jpg

Stay connected by downloading the WKBW app