BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — For businesses along Hertel Avenue, last week's flooding brought back difficult memories and unexpected costs.

Taki Pozantidis, owner of Terrie's Workout Center, said the flooding was especially difficult because he had experienced something similar nearly 30 years ago. This time, he is facing nearly $4,000 in losses.

“Desperate in a way and sad because I know what a disaster is always going to bring,” Pozantidis said.

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Another business owner, Justin Hofschneider of Wine on Hertel, also dealt with significant flooding in his basement.

Hofschneider said the basement filled with about two feet of water, resulting in roughly $14,000 in losses, with another $6,000 expected for professional cleaning.

“Nobody thought water four feet tall would come into their basements,” Hofschneider said. “That is just something that wasn’t expected.”

Despite the damage, business owners said the community is coming together to help.

“This is Buffalo. Everybody helps each other,” Pozantidis said.

WATCH: Community rallies with live music after Hertel Avenue businesses recover from flooding

Community rallies with live music after Hertel Avenue businesses recover from flooding

On Friday night, Hertel Avenue will become a gathering place for live music, local shopping and dining as residents come out to support businesses affected by the flooding.

Buffalo Common Council President Joel P. Feroleto and the Hertel Business Association are organizing the event.

Business owners said bringing people back to the area can help generate awareness and support during a difficult time.

Julie Klein of The Main Frame said she hopes residents come out, particularly to support businesses that suffered major losses.

“I am really hopeful that people come out, especially to support the businesses that did lose a lot,” Klein said. “They need it.”

Klein said the event also highlights the sense of community in the neighborhood.

Ten local musicians will perform along Hertel Avenue between Delaware Avenue and Parkside Avenue from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday.

Organizers said the event is intended to bring people to the area, support local businesses and show that the community is willing to come together during difficult times.

For business owners still cleaning from the flooding, Friday's event offers a chance to begin moving forward with the support of their neighbors.