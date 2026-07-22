BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — State Assemblyman Pat Burke is calling on the New York State Police to create a special task force to conduct a comprehensive criminal investigation of child sexual abuse within the Buffalo Catholic Diocese.

The demand follows the recent arrest of Father Jeffrey Nowak, who is facing federal child pornography charges. Earlier this month, the FBI raided Nowak's Lackawanna home, and he was charged with possessing child sexual abuse images.

"I think they should focus on Western New York, the Buffalo Diocese, which has had egregious, significantly egregious cases of child sexual abuse, but also child sexual cover-up that is comparable to some of the most significant cases in the country in the world," Burke said.

WATCH: State lawmaker calls for New York State Police probe of Buffalo Diocese

State lawmaker calls for New York State Police probe of Buffalo Diocese

The Diocese placed Nowak on leave in 2019 after accusations of inappropriate conduct.

"The recent case of Father Nowak has shown that the severity and significance of child sexual abuse and child sexual predation in the Catholic Church in Buffalo Diocese has to be addressed criminally," Burke said.

WKBW Father Jeffrey Nowak was arrested.

Burke, who is Catholic, previously fought against clergy cover-ups in 2018 when he called for the resignation of then-Bishop Richard Malone.

“At the time I had warned that we were only scratching the surface of how depraved and how serious this was, and I hoped even then that I was wrong. But these recent events have proved that that is truly the case," Burke said. "Nearly every priest that I had, you know, I grew up in the church, was credibly accused of child sexual abuse. Many friends of mine were victims of child sexual abuse."

Burke calls on the state police to create a task force to address the issue.

WKBW Father Jeffrey Nowak with then Bishop Richard Malone.

"I'm calling on the New York State Police to take action and to lead an investigation," Burke said. "The lack of action is kind of mind-boggling."

Abuse survivor James Faluszczak praised Burke's efforts.

"I think Pat is right in calling for some sort of dedicated unit," Faluszczak said. "I laud him for again being out in front and calling for a more detailed investigation."

Faluszczak tells me if state police do investigate, he’s ready to "assist them in any way."

WKBW Abuse survivor James Faluszczak praised Burke's efforts.

The Diocese says it found out about the allegations against Father Nowak when the public did. It has cut all financial support to him and is now working to defrock the priest. The Diocese says it "pledges to cooperate fully with federal, state and local law enforcement officials in their investigation" of Nowak.

The diocese issued this full statement in response to Burke’s announcement:

"As we have communicated repeatedly since federal charges were brought against Jeffrey Nowak, the Diocese is fully committed to providing federal investigators with any and all background and relevant information necessary for their full investigation and prosecution of his alleged crimes.



Since 2019, the Diocese has forbidden Nowak to function as a priest within the Diocese of Buffalo. The Diocese is required by canon law to provide some level of financial sustenance to priests of the Diocese even if they have been removed from ministry. After Nowak was placed in federal custody, the Diocese eliminated that support.



Bishop Fisher has also referred the latest charges brought by the FBI to the Diocese's Independent Review Board and is in the process of petitioning the Vatican's Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith to remove Nowak from the clerical state, a process known as laicization.



The Diocese was not aware of any allegation against Nowak involving child pornography or the sexual abuse of minors before the FBI announced charges on July 9, 2026.



The Diocese has adopted rigorous policies and protocols to address allegations of sexual abuse against bishops, priests, employees and volunteers of the Diocese, which include referring such allegations to law enforcement. Moreover, in the past three consecutive years, an independent auditor has determined that the Diocese is in full compliance with the adherence and enforcement of its policies and protocols.



The Diocese pledges to cooperate fully with federal, state and local law enforcement officials in their investigation of Jeffrey Nowak and will provide any personnel information to ensure his full accountability according to the law for these heinous allegations."



Catholic Diocese of Buffalo

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