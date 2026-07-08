Buffalo Diocese priest charged with receipt and possession of child pornography

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The U.S. Attorney's Office says a Diocese of Buffalo priest has been charged by criminal complaint with receipt and possession of child pornography.

The criminal complaint states that 46-year-old Jeffrey Nowak of Lackawanna was placed on administrative leave in August 2019 after an investigation into inappropriate contact with children and harassment of a seminarian.

Later that year, investigators found his email address, "pigboybuffalo@gmail.com," allegedly accessed a New Zealand cloud-based digital storage site with videos and photos of sexually exploited children. But a search warrant executed by the FBI in May 2021 did not find any child pornography, so the case was closed.

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According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, the FBI Criminal Division's Violent Crimes Against Children and Human Trafficking Section, Child Exploitation Operational Unit (CEOU), received new information from Scotland law enforcement in late 2025 that linked Nowak, "PigBoy666," to a group where child pornography was shared during group Zoom calls. As a result, his investigation was reopened in March 2026.

A search warrant was executed at Nowak's home, and multiple electronic devices were seized, allegedly containing videos of child pornography.

Nowak's next court appearance is July 9, 2026.