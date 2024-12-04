Watch Now
'Somebody answered our prayers': Man in need of transplants is one step closer to getting a donor

One week after we shared the story of Mike Broccolo's plea to convince his insurance to transfer him to Cleveland, his request was approved.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — One week after we shared the story of Mike Broccolo's plea to convince his insurance to transfer him to Cleveland, his request was approved.

"We were emotional my wife started crying and somebody answered our prayers and I was just so grateful," said Broccolo, 61 of Buffalo.



He will now re-submit his paperwork to Cleveland and wait for a donor there, where he thinks he'll have a better chance.

"The power of media I think," said Broccolo about his second chance. "Independent Health, I can't express to them how much it means to me that they're allowing me to do this. I think somebody finally heard the voice and is allowing me to do this."

After surgery, he'll need to stay in Cleveland for at least one month. His family members have set up a GoFundme page to help cover expenses during that time.

