'It's frustrating': Buffalo man in need of kidney and heart transplant pleading with insurance for transfer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — While his peers have traveled to cities like Boston and Cleveland to get life-saving transplants, Mike Broccolo is pleading with his insurance company to get care outside of WNY.

"Every day I'm losing more and more hope," said Broccolo, 61. "This whole process has just been exhausting. I don't know how much more I could take."

Broccolo needs a heart and kidney transplant. He's been on the wait list since January of 2024. He feels leaving the Western New York area would increase his odds.

Mike Broccolo Mike getting his dialysis treatment



"Tina went to Boston and then Bob and Rafael went to Cleveland and all three of them are already transplanted," said Broccolo.

But when he asked his insurance company, they said he doesn't have out-of-network coverage.

"So it's frustrating...it's hard. It's not like I'm asking for money. This is life and death, you know?" said Broccolo.

Independent Health's response

I took these concerns to Independent Health and while they can't disclose specific details about a patient, they sent the following statement.

“The vast majority of Independent Health members’ needs are met by in-network providers for treatment of their medical conditions. This includes outstanding, first-class transplant providers at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, N.Y., for heart transplants, and ECMC for kidneys and other organ transplants. In the rare instances when a member needs a highly specialized treatment that is not available by a participating provider, the member or the member’s primary care physician may request prior-authorization to have those services from a non-participating provider.



“Coverage for out-of-network services depends on the product and benefits in the member’s plan. Some product designs do not have out-of-network benefits, therefore services for an out-of-network provider would be denied for contractual reasons and no clinical determination is made.



“Independent Health prides itself on providing all our members with high quality coverage and services, which is why we are consistently rated as one of the top-rated health plans in the country for customer service and member satisfaction.” -Independent Health Spokesperson

Broccolo said he's grateful for the help he's received from Independent Health so far.

"I don't want Independent Health to think I'm trying to like, smear them or anything like that, I'm just asking them to lend an ear and really think about it and see if they can let me go, that's all I'm asking for," said Broccolo.

A warning for other patients

Taylor Epps Mike and his family



"I just want people to realize that when you're obtaining insurance, to make sure you have out-of-network coverage, so you'll never be put in a situation like I am," said Broccolo.

He asked for prayers while he waits and said he'll keep pushing for his wife, four kids and three grandchildren.

"That's what life's all about is family," said Broccolo.