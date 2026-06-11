Senator Zellner announces first-ever state funding for Buffalo's Office of Gun Violence Prevention

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State Senator Jeremy Zellner announced $50,000 in state funding for the City of Buffalo's Office of Gun Violence Prevention during Gun Violence Awareness Month, marking the first-ever state investment dedicated to the office since its creation in 2025.

The announcement was made at Canisius University in Buffalo.

"It makes you emotional because we know why we have the Office of Gun Violence and Prevention, especially at a time like this when summer is just beginning and we're already seeing an uptick in crime," Buffalo Common Councilmember Zeneta Everhart said.

The funding is intended to strengthen the city's response to gun violence by supporting organizations and community leaders working on prevention, intervention, and victim support.

Everhart, who serves as president pro tempore and representative of the Masten District on the Buffalo Common Council, spoke about her family's personal connection to gun violence. Her son was shot and seriously injured in the May 14, 2022 mass shooting at a Tops supermarket in Buffalo.

"Gun violence is not new to my family. My son, yes, was shot and seriously injured on 5/14. Grateful that he survived, but just a few years earlier, in 2018, my nephew was shot and killed. And so my family is not new to this. I was born and raised on the east side of Buffalo. I've seen gun violence all my life, and now it's just an honor to stand here and be able to fight for this funding and fight for more," Everhart said.

Leaders from Buffalo Peacemakers, Peaceprints of WNY, Buffalo F.A.T.H.E.R.S. and Buffalo SNUG, along with members of the Office of Gun Violence Prevention, also joined the announcement.

"It is the work and we have local elected leaders who are willing and ready to stand with people in the community and make sure that we have what we need so we are preventing moments like that. No one's baby should have a gun wound, no one," Councilmember Everhart said.