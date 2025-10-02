BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — A brand new effort is underway in the Queen City in hopes of reducing gun violence. On Thursday, Buffalo named its first-ever leader of the Office of Gun Violence Prevention, which was initially created in response to the mass shooting at Tops on Jefferson Avenue in 2022.

“The new, and the first-ever executive director of the Office of Gun Violence Prevention – Adrienne Garr,” announced Acting Mayor Chris Scanlon.

Buffalo introduces the first-ever leader of the Office of Gun Violence Prevention

Garr was introduced on Thursday afternoon at Buffalo City Hall. The office was launched a year ago and initiated by Masten District Common Councilwoman Zeneta Everhart, whose son survived the 2022 mass shooting.

"This is not just about a gun. This is not about a knife. This isn't just about violence. This is about families,” said Everhart.

Everhart said the office is designed to help those struggling with poverty, homelessness and joblessness in Buffalo.

“We are not just going to deploy resources for our families and people who are impacted by gun violence, but we are going to make sure that they have access to things to help them thrive in their lives,” described Everhart.

Everhart admitted she's been a long-time, close friend with Garr, but Scanlon said Garr nailed her interview.

Garr is a social worker who has been with Buffalo's S.N.U.G. program, which stands for "Should Never Use Guns."

"My role really is probably going to be more so the psychosocial emotional, because gun violence is really a symptom of poverty,” explained Garr.

Garr said she will create community roundtables and a youth advisory board.

“To get them to be less risky, you know, to get them to not use gun violence as an option,” Garr said.

Garr will work in partnership with the Buffalo Police Department and Commissioner Alphonso Wright said he's looking forward to working with Garr.

“We are at a record low in crime, and I’m so proud of that," Commissioner Wright said. "I’m proud of the initiative that the mayor has us out in the street. We're talking to everyone, still so much more work to do, having one crime, one shooting, is one too many."

I spoke to Mark Talley, who lost his mother, Geraldine Talley, in the Tops mass shooting. He said he's "loving" the appointment of Garr because she has the exact experience needed for that job.

“She walked with kids who've lost friends, who carry trauma, and in some cases have been pulled into the violence themselves. And you know she's never flinched at it,” Talley commented.