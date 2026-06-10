BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A 30-year-old Rochester man was charged with assault on a federal law enforcement officer after a shootout with a U.S. Marshals task force at a Buffalo home on Monday.

Keith Holmes remains hospitalized at Erie County Medical Center following the confrontation at 861 Glenwood Ave.

Holmes was shot and is in critical condition. None of the task force members was injured.

WATCH: Rochester man charged in Glenwood Avenue shootout with US Marshals

Rochester man charged in Glenwood Avenue shootout with US Marshals

U.S. Attorney Michael DiGiacomo said task force members knocked and announced their presence before approaching a bedroom inside the home.

"They went in, they knocked and announced their presence. And as they approached the bedroom where Mr. Holmes was, Mr. Holmes began discharging a firearm, striking the shield, luckily, that was being held by one of the marshals," DiGiacomo said.

A marshal's shield stopped the bullets. The shield shows at least two, possibly three, bullet marks where Holmes fired through the door, DiGiacomo pointed out as he showed reporters a photo of the shield Wednesday at a news conference.

Holmes also faces weapons charges. The firearm he used was a ghost gun, DiGiacomo said.

The task force had gone to the Glenwood Avenue home to execute a federal warrant. Holmes was wanted for violating his supervised release by leaving the Rochester area.

In 2020, Holmes was convicted in Maine on fentanyl and gun charges. He was released early after President Biden commuted his sentence in 2024, but remained on supervised release.

U.S. Marshal for the Western District of New York Charles Salina described the task force's mission.

"Every day, they are out there looking for violent offenders on arrest warrants, federal arrest warrants, state arrest warrants, anything that's violent gets turned over to the task force," Salina said.

Also, on Wednesday, Rochester police confirmed Holmes is a person of interest in the homicide of Majesty Montgomery, a 29-year-old Rochester woman whose body was found buried in Yates County last month. Holmes has not been charged in that case.

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