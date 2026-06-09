BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Law enforcement sources tell 7 News that the man who opened fire on a US Marshals task force and was then shot Monday afternoon is possibly linked to a recent homicide in Rochester.

The man who opened fire was identified as 30-year-old Keith Holmes, also known as "August," of Rochester.

Authorities say the task force was executing a federal warrant at the address when the suspect shot at them and they returned fire, shooting him. He has not been charged in connection with the shooting and is being treated at ECMC. No law enforcement officers were wounded in the incident.

Court records show Holmes was on federal probation after serving four years in prison on fentanyl sales and gun charges out of Augusta, Maine. His sentence was commuted in December 2024. His case was among 1,499 commuted by President Biden.

Law enforcement sources also say Rochester police want to question Holmes in connection with the recent homicide of a woman in their city.

WATCH: Man shot by US Marshals possibly linked to Rochester homicide case

Man shot by US Marshals possibly linked to Rochester homicide case

The family of 29-year-old Majesty Montgomery reported her missing on May 7. The next day, her body was found buried about an hour away from Rochester in Yates County.

"Walking the property, we found an area that just didn't look right. We started digging and lo and behold, we did find the body of Majesty buried several feet underground," said Captain Frank Umbrino of the Rochester Police Major Crimes Unit.

Majesty's cousin Tony Montgomery told 13WHAM the family is devastated. Reached by 7 News on Tuesday, he said he does not want to go on camera at this time, but the family wants to know if Holmes had anything to do with his cousin's death.

"Everything is just grief now, day by day. It's pain, it hurts," he told 132 WHAM.

Holmes has not been named a suspect in Majesty Montgomery's death.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

