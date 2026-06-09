U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force shot at while serving warrant on Glenwood Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force officers were shot at while attempting to serve a warrant in Buffalo Monday afternoon, according to a law enforcement source.

The incident happened at a house in the 800 block of Glenwood Avenue, between Fillmore Avenue and Kehr Street, on Monday afternoon.

According to the source, Buffalo police officers were helping the task force when the suspect shot at federal officers. None of the officers was hit and they returned fire.

The suspect was taken to ECMC. There is no word on any injuries. 7 News has reached out to the U.S. Marshals Service for the Western District of New York for more information.

