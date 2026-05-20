Renderings of Buffalo Outer Harbor cruise ship terminal released, expected to open summer 2028

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Cruise ships are coming to Buffalo and we now have our first glimpse at what the Outer Harbor terminal will look like.

The governor's office has released renderings of the terminal, located at the Slip 2 parcel on Fuhrmann Boulevard, the former site of the Pier Restaurant that was demolished in 2007.

Officials said construction is slated to begin in July 2026 with a grand opening scheduled for the 2028 summer season.

NYS Governor's Office

NYS Governor's Office

According to the governor's office, while the permanent facility for multiple ships takes shape, the city will officially re-enter the cruise industry next week as it welcomes the first cruise ship at a temporary docking site near the Erie Basin Marina.

“Buffalo’s waterfront is no longer a relic of our industrial past, but a premier gateway to the Great Lakes and a powerhouse for Western New York’s tourism economy. By transforming this long-vacant Slip 2 site into a cruise line terminal, we are ensuring that Buffalo is no longer a city that cruise ships bypass, but a destination where they begin and end their journeys. With this investment, we will welcome the world and provide visitors with new ways to experience the Queen City of the Great Lakes.” - Governor Kathy Hochul

The governor's office said the project reimagines the Slip 2 site as cruise ship docking for both domestic and international travel. The terminal will house services including customs inspections and public restroom facilities. Site improvements will include:



Upgrades to seawall shoring

Site remediation

Improved public access, including a multi-use path, promenade and sunset point with seating

Landscaping, drainage, lighting and a small parking lot

The governor's office said cruise lines have been touring the Great Lakes for years, but have been bypassing Buffalo as they travel between Toronto and Cleveland. In 2024, a study was completed that focused on the potential and viability for Buffalo to become a destination for cruise lines and analyzed six potential locations along the waterfront that could support operations.

In July 2025, we reported that Victory Cruise Lines, Inc. committed to bringing its 200-passenger ships to Buffalo in 2027. Then, in January, we reported that American Cruise Lines announced a new 14-day cruise route from Buffalo to Milwaukee launching this summer.