'We have great history': Buffalo to welcome Great Lakes cruise ships starting this summer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Western New York's tourism industry is set to receive a significant boost as American Cruise Lines announced a new 14-day cruise route from Buffalo to Milwaukee launching this May. The cruise will travel through the Great Lakes with stops in several cities and remote islands along the Canadian border.

I spoke with Mark Wendel, president of the Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation, about how this cruise will attract more visitors to Western New York and the plans for accommodating these vessels.

Cruise ships are charting a new course for Buffalo, with vessels expected to dock here monthly starting this summer through American Cruise Lines.

"We're looking to be a complementary terminal to what's already existing out there. There's the typical itinerary. What we've learned is a lot of cruises start in Toronto, come through the Wellington Canal, and then end up in Milwaukee or Chicago, and they zigzag across the lakes to various US and American ports," Wendel said.

Beginning in May and running through August, ships will temporarily dock at the Miss Buffalo location. Wendel tells me there's a plan in place to create a permanent terminal along the outer harbor.

"We're hoping to have construction going a permanent location out on the Outer Harbor just south of Wilkinson Point. It's called Slip 2. The former Pier Restaurant used to be at this location, and we're looking to renovate it and allow for ships to be able to arrive there and starting next year," Wendel said.

That location could also make Buffalo a key entry point for ships entering the U.S. from Canada.

"We have great history. We have great attractions, culinary hospitality that could fit right into this existing infrastructure," Wendel said.

Passengers would have access to iconic local destinations from Niagara Falls to the city of Buffalo's cultural landmarks.

"These itineraries are obviously include Niagara Falls. They're probably going to include AKG, the Martin House. They're going to include even our local naval park that people can enjoy and learn about the history of our Buffalo-owned Buffalo waterfront," Wendel said.

The cruise lines will offer multiple excursions at each stop, transporting guests between ports.

"They usually offer 5 or 6 different options to their passengers. They travel with their own coach buses, so the buses travel on the roads and meet them from port to port," Wendel said.

The ship can carry up to 130 passengers aboard the newly built ships, featuring luxury suites, observation decks and open-seating dining.

