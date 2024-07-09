'Phones are our lifelines': Experts warn of the dangers associated with WNY’s several cell service dead zones

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Cellphone service dead zones are all across our area, and after hundreds of comments from you, 7 News asked the experts why these poor coverage areas can be so dangerous.

Viewers have told us of their struggles from Akron to Cheektowaga to the local highways.

So far this month we have spoken to an Akron resident who said service in her area has been unreliable for over a year and has become a safety concern for community members. 'Can't call anyone': Plans in place to fix cell service in Akron We also spoke with customers and businesses on William Street in Cheektowaga, who all had the same complaint for the past several years, there’s no cell service, and they’re tired of waiting for a fix. 'No data coverage at all': Frustration over spotty cell service on William Street in Cheektowaga

The importance of this isn’t just to spare the inconvenience of a phone call dropping mid-conversation but to understand that it could easily become a safety issue without access to directions or the ability to call for help.

“It’s more than just a phone call, our phones are our lifelines,” cyber security expert Arun Vishwanath said.

“It’s 2024, how do we still have dead zones in our cities?” 7 News reporter Derek Heid asked.

“Some of this infrastructure [that’s not yet updated] is still pretty old, and it’s just not equipped for the [population] density that comes and goes.”

WKBW Arun Vishwanath spoke to 7 News reporter Derek Heid about his own daily struggle with dead zones and why they're so important to mend.

Why is our service dropping in such a highly populated area?

“If there’s a lot of environmental obstacles between the cell tower antennas and you, the signal is going to have trouble getting to you,” University at Buffalo Department of Electrical Engineering Associate Professor Nick Mastronarde said.

“It sounds like it’s nearly impossible to have every square inch of city covered?” 7 News reporter Derek Heid asked.

“I would say yeah, it’s very difficult to guarantee that,” Mastronarde said.

According to Mastronarde, that seemingly simple fix of adding towers, may not be so simple.

WKBW Nick Mastronarde spoke with 7 News reporter Derek Heid about the several reasons why some areas in the city have much better cell coverage than others.

“You have to add more antennas in more locations [to increase coverage], but that could cost a lot of money [from the service providers].”

Regardless of the cost, Vishwanath feels that those upgrades are paramount.

“It becomes a major issue from a coordination point of view and an emergency point of view,” Vishwanath said.

Those feelings are shared by Jeff Rinaldo. He is now the vice president of the Vista Security Group, but also a retired 25-year veteran of the Buffalo Police Department.

WKBW Jeff Rinaldo has now worked in the cyber security field for the past three years since his retirement from the police force.

“Somebody that has a cell phone, especially in an urban environment, expects it to work anywhere that they are,” Rinaldo said.

To keep yourself safe, he says there are things you can do at home, like reporting it to your provider.

“There’s things the cell carriers can do in terms of towers and repeaters that they can put in place that should help boost signals, but if they don’t hear about it, then they don’t know about it.”

AT&T did not respond to a request for comment.

Verizon said in a statement: