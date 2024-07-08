‘There’s no data coverage at all’: Frustration mounts over spotty cell service on William St. in Cheektowaga

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — For customers and businesses on William Street in Cheektowaga, they’ve all had the same complaint for the past several years, there’s no cell service, and they’re tired of waiting for a fix.

On William Street in Cheektowaga, from Theodore Roosevelt Elementary School to Union Road, Chad Berst always has the same phone issue.

WKBW The "dead zone" is on William Street in Cheektowaga, from Bright Street, near the Theodore Roosevelt Elementary School, underneath I-90, until Union Road.

“This section of William Street, I’ve always called ‘the dead zone,’” Berst said. “Verizon or Spectrum Mobile, I’ve always had service in this area drop off to a point there’s no data coverage at all.”

Despite the elementary school sitting just a few blocks from the thruway, he feels that picking his son up from school is always difficult.

“Text messages especially, anything data related just wouldn’t go through there.”

WKBW Chad Berst shared his daily struggles working his directions or listening to music while driving down William Rd.

And shopping in the Parklane Plaza just a mile down the road is no better.

“It’s very frustrating, especially at the counter of the store, trying to access Apple Pay, and it just will not work for anything,” Berst said. “Then you hold up the line, everybody is waiting for you to go, and you’re only way to pay is just not working.”

WKBW Empire Smoke Shop employee Rezhwan Radha has seen customers' own directions stuck in a never ending loading cycle.

When 7 News reporter Derek Heid drove out there, the issues happened to his phone too.

His phone went from having perfect service while driving on the thruway to drop down to just one bar of service in the plaza’s parking lot.

When it comes to cellphone coverage, both Heid and Berst have one thing in common, Verizon is their carrier.

While waiting in line is an inconvenience for shoppers like Berst, it’s a major issue for local businesses in the plaza, like the Empire Smoke Shop and Have A Great Hair Day Inside.

“Well, it can get frustrating when I’m trying to work my technical devices and it just keeps failing and failing,” Hairstylist at Have a Great Hair Day Charlene Farruggio said.

WKBW Charlene Farruggio tells 7 News reporter Derek Heid sometimes she has to send customers to a nearby ATM to complete transactions.

“Some people’s transactions don’t even go through, and they’ve left already,” Empire Smoke Shop employee Rezhwan Radha said. “Once they come back, I tell them it didn’t go through, and it [leads to] a whole argument.”

Plaza owner Don Pieczynski feels that it’s frustrating he can’t fix his tenants’ internet issues.

“My hands are kind of tied, I don’t have much to say about Verizon’s issues,” Pieczynski said.

WKBW Plaza owner Don Pieczynski tells 7 News that he wishes that he could fix the issue on his own.

Pieczynski, his tenants, and customers like Berst all hope to see some improvements.

“I’d like to see a representative come out and address the issues,” Pieczynski said.

The Cheektowaga Town Supervisor did not reply to an interview request.

Verizon said in a statement: