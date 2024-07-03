Watch Now
'Our phone calls are dropped': Plans in place to restore better cell service to Akron

Cell service has been spotty in Akron
Cell service has been spotty in Akron, making it hard to send texts and use apps for more than a year
Posted at 6:03 AM, Jul 03, 2024

AKRON, N.Y. (WBW) — ﻿Dawn Dojnik called 7 Problem Solvers to speak on behalf of dozens of others, all who she said have been complaining about spotty cell service in Akron.

"Can't call anyone," explained Dojnik. "Our phones are dropped, we cant order anything from our restaurants. This is ridiculous."

"I said I'm calling Michael Schwartz at 7 Problem Solvers, and he's going to figure it out for us," said Dojnik.

Schwartz went to Akron to see the spotty service for himself. One troubled area was at the intersection of NY-93 and NY-5. There was no 5G service on Schwartz's phone. He could barely send a text message, or use apps on his phone. It got better once he drove west toward Clarence.

"Verizon cell reception in Akron has been an issue for everybody probably for the last year to two years," explained Village of Akron Mayor Brian Perry. "I've had calls dropped myself."

Mayor Perry told Schwartz that the village's only cell tower can no longer handle all of the data used for apps, and text messages that we now use to communicate. Since the fall Perry said he, the Town of Newstead Supervisor and Akron Central School Superintendent have been in regular communication with Verizon, talking every other week.

"We're on a call on a regular basis," explained Perry. "To be able to protect the community."

Schwartz contacted a Verizon representative who said:

Mayor Perry said he was told the network on Scribner Road will be up and running by the end of July, and will cover the south end of Akron.

Perry also told Schwartz that there are two more solutions that look to help coverage:

  1. Work to be done on the village's current tower to improve range of coverage
  2. A proposal to put a tower near Hunts Corners Road to help the west area of Akron (Shown with the green logo below)
Perry anticipates coverage improving when students head back to school in September.

