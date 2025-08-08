Perro & Poni now open at revamped Wilkeson Pointe at Buffalo’s Outer Harbor

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Families seeking a sunny escape flocked to Buffalo's Outer Harbor on Friday, enjoying a warm summer day at Wilkeson Pointe.

The Doring family from Amherst expressed their delight with the revitalized park, highlighting it as a perfect location to relax and connect with nature.

“It’s a place you can spend a couple of hours and relax and enjoy nature,” said Brandon Doring.

And now there is a new place to eat.

The new Perro & Poni restaurant is now open at Wilkeson Pointe, offering a Mexi-Cali menu. It is the final piece of $11 million in upgrades to the park.

General Manager Suzanne Shatzel described the eatery as ideal for families, emphasizing its commitment to fresh ingredients.

“We have fresh food, fresh tacos, and easy counter service,” Shatzel said. “We serve the best lemonade on the planet!”

Perro & Poni’s lemonade is served in 32-ounce containers, offering a refreshing treat for visitors on hot summer days. The restaurant is operated by the same team behind South Buffalo’s Dog and Pony Saloon and plans to introduce craft cocktails and local beers in the near future.

“We have this beautiful patio surrounded by flowers, so you really feel like you are immersed in the park,” Shatzel added.

Lauren Ford, General Manager of the Buffalo Waterfront, expressed enthusiasm about partnering with Perro & Poni. She noted that the renovations at Wilkeson Pointe have created a versatile space with daily activities for everyone.

“With the renovations, there’s something for everybody to do,” Ford said. “We have park golf open daily, kayak rentals, and now with Perro and Poni, we really have a destination here as well.”

Perro & Poni is open from 3 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and from noon to 8:30 p.m. on weekends. The restaurant is also available for private events.

