'It looks awesome': Wilkeson Pointe Park reopens with new amenities and a restaurant

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — $11 million worth of improvements to Wilkeson Pointe are now complete, ready for families to come and enjoy.

"It looks awesome," said Mike Sullivan, who visited with his family. "Totally different with the restaurant over there."

Taylor Epps The Sullivans enjoying the renovated park

The restaurant, “Perro & Poni,” is not open yet, but we're told it will open soon with Tex-Mex food and a full bar. There are new seating areas, a beer garden, and a patio deck.

The renovation took nearly 2 years, starting in September of 2023. It was funded by the New York Power Authority.

Here's what else is new:



Volleyball courts

Park golf location

Parking areas farther from the water and from the site’s pedestrian trail

Restrooms

A new outdoor seating area

Relocated and elevated trails near the water’s edge

Improved landscaping

"And I want this to be a continuation of that narrative that we're bringing back Buffalo, WNY and making investments from the state that are making a huge difference," said Governor Kathy Hochul.

This is part of her "Get Offline, Get Outside" initiative.

Taylor Epps A family walking along the waterfront

There's a lineup of events, including volleyball games, fitness events, and a live music series on their website here.

What's next for the waterfront? Bringing cruise ships by 2027.