‘People are shocked’: Buffalo Zoo’s new pricing causing a stir

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Members of the Erie County Legislature's Republican Minority Caucus are sounding off against the Buffalo Zoo's new rate structure.

“Raising prices by 67% in some cases and 33% and others is crazy,” declared Lindsay Lorigo, republican, Erie County Legislator.

“I think it should be fair across the board that anyone should be able to go there and pay the same price,” stated Frank Todaro, republican, Erie County Legislator.

They sent a letter to the leader of the Buffalo Zoo critical of its new 'Zoo for All' program aimed at giving more access to lower-income families. This group would pay only $5 a ticket, but at the same time, prices for everyone else are increasing to $21.95 for an adult and $15.95 for your kid, prices the Republicans say are too expensive for many in the middle class.

“It shouldn't cost a family of four $90 to go to the Zoo for a day,” Lorigo remarked.

"What are you hearing from constituents?” Buckley asked. “They're upset, you know? They know that we've given funds $2 million last year. They also get state funds. They're getting even federal funds from what I found out and I think it's time that maybe the Zoo should open up their books,” responded Todaro.

“People are shocked you know people I’ve heard from a lot of people that they like to go to the Zoo for their younger children for an hour or two. It's simply unaffordable at these rates,” Lorigo replied.

“I just encourage them to look at all the different options if they're in Erie County and then they can get the library card discount by just going and getting a free opportunity,” Lisa Smith, president, Buffalo Zoo.

Zoo President Liza Smith says the zoo only receives 20 percent of its operating budget from the government, including Erie County. That means 80 percent of its budget is generated from admissions, parking, rides, and donors. Smith says the cost to operate keeps increasing.

“For instance, last year, for two polar bears it cost us roughly $130,000, which is way over close to four years ago. The board of directors and internal staff have spent the last eight months examining this use budget research alternatives and look for a thoughtful approach on how we got partners from our community along the way, creating a tear and stratifying initial structure,” Smith explained.

“What was the biggest cost that you've seen?” Buckley questioned. “Staffing has been, as well as healthcare, and then goods and services just keep going up. You know, we all see it in the grocery store we're seeing here at the Zoo as well,” answered Smith.

“I think everybody should have a fair shake to go to a zoo and pay the same price to get the same value, regardless of what economic value background you are. If it's subsidized from taxpayers' money, it should be fair across the board,” Todaro noted.

“Are you worried about the backlash from the public? Buckley asked. “Of course. The community is so important to us, and we want everybody to find a price point that works for them that’s why in our in-season pricing. Tuesdays are still remaining the off-season price, so we're trying to accommodate everybody even in the nice weather,” replied Smith.

Smith says she hopes this won't jeopardize future funding. But she also said they won’t be repealing the increase.

Now zoo goers declined to comment, but one man told me he is a member and supports anything that will help the Zoo.

Legislature chairwoman April Baskin issued a written statement saying in part the response from republican lawmakers is quote "a disappointment.”

Republican lawmakers tell me they are hoping to hear from zoo officials on this matter.

“We'll work with them. We'll invite them out to come talk with us,” commented Smith.

