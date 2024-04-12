Buffalo Zoo unveils new "Zoo For All" program

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Zoo is rolling out its new "Zoo for All" program to lower the cost of admission for low-income families.

Folks with value benefit cards, like EBT, can buy $5 general admission tickets for up to four guests each day.

Deputy Erie County Executive and former board member, Lisa Chimera, says going to the zoo should be an experience for everyone to enjoy.

"A visit to the zoo is truly an educational experience and a fun day for the family," Chimera said. "Our Buffalo Zoo has prioritized exhibits and programming that emphasizes conservation and teaches our young learners about their role in our ecosystem."

There are other ways to save during your next visit. Groups of 15 or more can get 10% off general admission tickets.

Buffalo and Erie County Public Library card holders can also get a discount on a single ticket each day.