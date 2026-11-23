BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Eight months after 30-year-old JohnLuc Jubert was killed in a crash on the Kensington Expressway, four people have been indicted on manslaughter charges.

On the night of March 19, Jubert was driving on Route 33, heading home after dropping off boxes at the apartment he and his girlfriend, Katelyn Baran, were preparing to move into, when he encountered traffic at a standstill.

Authorities said as many as 50 drivers were participating in a drag racing event on the Kensington Expressway.

"They completely ignored the rules of the roadway, shutting down the flow of traffic on a major expressway," Erie County District Attorney Michael Keane said.

Keane said participants were blocking lanes, doing burnouts, setting off fireworks and driving at speeds of 100 mph.

Prosecutors allege three men, 23-year-old Shafi Ahmed, 21-year-old Saif Junab Ali and 21-year-old Abu Saleh, blocked all three lanes of the expressway, leaving Jubert caught in the traffic.

A fourth driver, who was 17 at the time, then approached at an "extremely high rate of speed" while trying to avoid a vehicle in front of him.

"He swerved, and he struck Mr. Jubert's vehicle directly from behind," Keane said.

All four defendants have now been charged with second-degree manslaughter. They are additionally charged with leaving the scene of an incident resulting in death.

Family has spent months seeking justice

The indictments come after months of waiting for Jubert's family and friends, who have called for those responsible to be held accountable.

"What they did to my brother, to my parents' son, to Katelyn's soulmate, what they did to our entire life, it's unfathomable what they did," Jubert's brother, Daniel Jubert, said.

Baran said the past eight months have been devastating.

"Our last eight months have been a living hell," she said.

Baran said she believes everyone who contributed to the circumstances surrounding the fatal crash should be held responsible.

"They all made this tragedy happen," she said. "They all killed the love of my life, and they deserve to be held responsible."

Police step up enforcement on Route 33 and 198

Buffalo Deputy Police Commissioner Craig Macy said police have increased patrols on the Kensington Expressway and Route 198 since the crash.

"Since then there have been marked police cars on the 33 and the 198 on a daily basis to make sure it doesn't happen again," Macy said.

Buffalo Police have issued more than 1,700 speeding tickets on the two expressways since May.

In court, Judge Brenda Freedman remanded the fourth defendant, who is 18. He is scheduled for a hearing in Youth Part on Monday. Freedman set bail for Ahmed, Ali and Saleh.

Attorney Nick Texido, who represents Saleh, told 7 News in a statement: "I can understand the emotion behind this incident; however, we need to let it play out. Each person's conduct has to be analyzed separately to see whether it rises to the level of criminal liability. That will be taking place as soon as we are provided with discovery."

All four are due back for another hearing on December 23.