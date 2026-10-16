'Just want answers': Family and friends seek justice for JohnLuc Jubert

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Nearly seven months after 30-year-old JohnLuc Jubert was killed in a four-vehicle crash on the Kensington Expressway, his family and friends say they are still searching for answers and justice.

Buffalo police say Jubert was driving near the Locust Street exit of Route 33 shortly before midnight on March 19 when a speeding driver crashed into his Kia. Police believe street racing was involved and say Jubert was not participating in the race.

Jubert was heading home after bringing belongings to the apartment he and his girlfriend, Katelyn Baran, were preparing to move into that weekend.

"I'm not only grieving him, but I'm grieving, like, our whole future," Baran said.

For those closest to Jubert, the loss remains difficult to comprehend.

"It's really tough to not have his love around me anymore," Baran said.

"It just seems surreal," said Maureen Jubert.

"It still comes back and knocks you down," said Chad Loughran.

Matthew Madden said he simply wants to know what happened that night.

"I really just want answers to what happened that night," Madden said.

Remembering Jubert through his music

As they wait for answers, Jubert's family and friends have found comfort in the music he left behind.

Jubert worked as an accountant but was also a prolific producer and DJ of electronic dance music.

"His love for music is just, it's infectious, the smile on his face," Daniel Jubert said.

His friends remember both his talent and the energy he brought to performances.

"He was always very bashful about his tunes, but they were really good," Loughran said.

"You knew JohnLuc was playing every time you walked into the venue because of just how creative and how talented he was behind the decks," Madden said.

'Justice for JohnLuc'

Nearly seven months after the fatal crash, no arrests have been made.

Jubert's family and friends have rallied around "Justice for JohnLuc," an effort Daniel Jubert said is intended not only to keep Jubert's memory alive but also to raise awareness about street racing and the dangers of the Kensington Expressway.

"Justice for JohnLuc, it's something that we're doing to spread awareness, not only about JohnLuc himself, to get him the justice that he deserves, but to spread awareness about the dangers of not only the Kensington Expressway, but street racing in general," Daniel Jubert said.

There is now a website for Justice for JohnLuc, where the public can learn more about Jubert's story, report information to the police about the crash and also access his music.

Maureen Jubert questioned why more isn't being done to combat street racing.

"I know there's other places that they'll see street racing, like I saw in other states. They'll see street racing. They'll literally tow their cars and arrest the people," she said. "It's like, why can't Buffalo do something like that?"

Baran also expressed frustration with the response since the crash.

"Nothing's been changed. Nothing," she said. "It's just horrendous the way that this has been handled, and it's just going to continue if people aren't called out on it, people aren't held responsible for it."

The Erie County District Attorney's Office says the investigation remains active and ongoing. The office also said fatal motor vehicle investigations are complex and require extensive testing to determine what charges should be filed and ensure victims receive justice.

