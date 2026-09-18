'Speed kills': Buffalo Police crack down on speeders on 33 and 198 with dedicated truck squad

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Police are cracking down on speeders on the 33 and the 198, deploying a dedicated truck squad to pull over drivers going over the speed limit.

I went on a ride-along with Officer Mark Slawek as he patrolled the 33, clocking drivers and pulling them over for speeding.

After issuing tickets, Slawek explained the process to the driver.

"So, you've got to plead guilty or not guilty. If you choose to plead not guilty to this ticket, they reduce it to the equivalent of a parking ticket," Slawek said.

Then he went right back on the 33 to find the next driver.

Deputy Mayor Eugenio Russi, who oversees police and fire, said the Buffalo Police Department is making traffic safety a priority after hearing concerns from residents.

"Every time I go to a community meeting, one of the first things that comes out is, 'What are you gonna do about the 33? It's like a free-for-all there," Russi said. "We put together our unit, and we decided that we were going to tackle some of the stuff because this is what the community was asking for," Russi said.

Since the beginning of the year, Buffalo Police have issued more than 1,800 traffic tickets, nearly 800 of them for speeding.

Russi said the consequences for speeding are clear.

"You took it upon yourself to go over the speed limit. Then you're going to suffer the consequences for it," Russi said. "So slow down, follow the rules, please."

The truck squad's responsibilities go beyond writing tickets. Officers also escort oversized trucks through the city, including one hauling a massive generator from the Peace Bridge to Pennsylvania.

During his more than 3 decades on the job, Slawek has seen the deadly consequences of dangerous driving firsthand.

"The drunk driver came up over the Skyway the wrong way and hit them head-on at over 100 miles an hour," Slawek said. "The driver was killed on impact of both vehicles, and then the passenger had the engine compartment on top of her legs. She could not move, and the car started on fire."

"It's all over all day every day," Slawek said. "Speed kills."

The message from Buffalo Police is clear: slow down.

WATCH: 'Speed kills': Buffalo Police crack down on speeders on 33 and 198 with dedicated truck squad

'Speed kills': Buffalo Police crack down on speeders on 33 and 198 with dedicated truck squad

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