BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli agreed to independently review the City of Buffalo's budget deficit, fulfilling a campaign promise made by Mayor Sean Ryan.

DiNapoli is now up against the clock, with the first of the city's budget deadlines just eight days away. The state's review comes after pressure from the Buffalo Common Council, with DiNapoli agreeing to expedite the process.

In a letter to Ryan, the state comptroller asked the city to send financial documents as soon as possible, including the upcoming 2026-2027 budget. Ryan must submit that budget imminently on April 15, and the Buffalo Common Council must review and suggest changes by May 26.

You can read the full letter below.

"This is about having the information we need to properly deal with this year's budget," said Masten District representative Zeneta Everhart, who pushed for the state review.

But will the council receive DiNapoli's analysis before they have to approve or amend the budget on May 26?

"I believe that they are really focused on this and we may get something while we are deliberating the budget this year," Finance Committee Chair Mitch Nowakowski said.

"I mean, it's gonna be years where we have to realign our budget, so the analysis will be timely, unfortunately, even during deliberations or after it," he added.

WATCH: NYS comptroller agrees to review Buffalo's finances as budget deadline nears

NYS comptroller agrees to review Buffalo's finances as budget deadline nears

The city needs to know the true extent of the budget gap to work out how to fill it. The answer will impact the amount of taxes city residents will be asked to pay, starting July 1.

The Ryan administration projects the deficit for 2026-2027 to be $109 million and the council has asked for a breakdown of the math. But Council Majority Leader Leah Halton-Pope said the independent review is necessary.

"It's about getting a bottom line and just having somebody from the outside have a look at our finances and just tell us where we stand," Halton-Pope said.

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On the campaign trail, Ryan repeatedly promised a state audit of the city's finances, requesting that review on Jan. 7, just a week after taking office according to a city spokesperson.

In a statement, Ryan said he "welcomes" the review.

"We will fully cooperate and use this analysis to make informed, responsible decisions for our finances moving forward," Ryan added.

"Our administration welcomes the State Comptroller’s review of our proposed 2026–27 budget. This is exactly the kind of independent, fact-based assessment I called for during the campaign, and it will help provide a clear picture of the City’s finances.

We have been upfront about the structural financial challenges the City of Buffalo faces. We will fully cooperate and use this analysis to make informed, responsible decisions for our finances moving forward." Buffalo Mayor Sean Ryan

The state comptroller has requested to meet city officials soon to start the review process.

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