Property tax levy in Buffalo could increase by 25 percent as city looks to plug $109M deficit

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The property tax levy in Buffalo could increase by around 25 percent as the city looks to plug a $109 million budget deficit, Mayor Sean Ryan said on Thursday.

According to Mayor Ryan, the city believes it can close the gap to around $45 million using efficiencies and state money, and the tax levy increase would help close the $45 million gap.

"We're down about 50 percent of the garbage trucks we need, 50 percent of the snowplows we need, and we have police officers going two people to a car because we don't have enough police cars. So that's why this budget...it's critically important," Ryan said.

According to Ryan, the proposed tax hike would cost the average homeowner about $20 to $30 more per month.

"I understand that people are worried; they should be worried," Ryan said. "I'd ask people to adopt a wait-and-see approach, wait and see what the impact on you is."

Ryan said some residents don't take advantage of exemptions such as the STAR program and the city will do what it can to educate residents about the value of the exemptions and how to sign up for them.

Earlier this month, Buffalo's Deputy Mayor Benjamin Swanekamp told 7 News reporter Holly Kirkpatrick that a 15 percent bump would be the "absolute very bare minimum" needed to stabilize the city's cash flow.

WATCH: Buffalo's deputy mayor says property tax hikes are coming

Buffalo's deputy mayor says property tax hikes are coming

Earlier this week, around a dozen people spoke at a public hearing that gave community members a chance to weigh in on the looming increase. Most people who spoke at the hearing were against a significant increase.

WATCH: Buffalo homeowners push back on plan to raise property taxes

Buffalo homeowners push back on plan to raise property taxes

Ryan will present his proposed budget on April 15 and the Buffalo Common Council will have until May 26 to make any amendments.