BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo lawmakers are seeking clarity after Mayor Sean Ryan's administration claims the city's projected budget deficit is $109 million.

Last month, the administration released a report projecting a budget deficit of around $24 million at the end of June. However, on March 19, Ryan estimated a much larger shortfall.

"The budget year we're coming up on, we're estimating it's a $109 million deficit," Ryan said.

The differing figures have left some members of the Buffalo Common Council scratching their heads.

"It's 80 then it's 30 then it's four then it's, 'We don't have a deficit if we get this money in.' That gets confusing," council majority leader Leah Halton-Pope said. "It's a challenge as a councilmember but also as a resident a citizen of this city when there's no consistency in numbers, everybody has something different."

The council filed a resolution formally asking the Ryan administration for a public breakdown of the math.

But where did that $109 million projection come from?

WATCH: Buffalo lawmakers demand answers over $109M city budget deficit projections from mayor

Buffalo lawmakers demand answers over $109M city budget deficit projections from mayor

Last week, Deputy Mayor Benjamin Swanekamp explained the $24 million deficit projection applies to the current fiscal year, which ends June 30. Whereas the $109 million projection is for next year's budget, spanning fiscal years 2026 and 2027.

"That comes from if we back out of all the fake revenues, uncertain revenues," Swanekamps said. "So no additional state aid from Albany, no AIM no in-rem sale, all that gets backed out. That's where we get to that number."

The Ryan administration aims to fill that gap with multiple revenue streams, including the aforementioned $30 million in extra state cash, around $15 million in state Aid and Incentives for Municipalities funding (AIM), by borrowing money through the Buffalo Fiscal Stability Authority, recovering unpaid taxes and through a property tax increase of 25% for Buffalo homeowners. The latter initiative is slated to bring in around $45 million if it goes ahead.

But the council has further questions. They want to know whether Ryan has fulfilled a campaign promise to have New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli audit the city's finances.

The council's Finance Committee Chair Mitch Nowakowski co-sponsored the resolution. He told 7 News he did not know whether the mayor has asked for the state's input, though he said a state audit would be "beneficial."

"This is something that Mayor Sean Ryan has advocated for while he was running for office, and now that he's installed as mayor, I think that it's really critical to get extra eyes on this to look at the intrinsic nature of our budget, which is very fluid," Nowakowski said.

In a statement, a city spokesperson said the administration asked the state comptroller to audit the city's finances on January 7. They said the comptroller is still reviewing that request.

They added: "We also communicated a willingness for the state comptroller to conduct a less exhaustive review if that would expedite things."

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