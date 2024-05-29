'Nobody wants it': Catholics respond to Diocese of Buffalo's plan to close churches

LACKAWANNA, NY (WKBW) — “Nobody wants it. It's just sad,” remarked Colleen Martino, member of the Catholic community. “It’s hard because you don't want to see it happen.”

WKBW Colleen Martino is a member of the Catholic community.

One day after the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo announced a plan to close and merge dozens of Catholic churches across the eight counties of Western New York, 7 News wanted to determine how the Catholic community is responding.

Catholic Diocese of Buffalo is closing parishes; 34 percent of parishes will be merged in plan to 'reshape' Diocese of Buffalo is closing parishes; 34 percent of parishes will be merged in plan to 'reshape'

During the noon hour Tuesday outside Our Lady of Victory Basilica in Lackawanna one of the largest churches in the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo. Some were heading into mass, others visiting and that’s when I caught up with Martino, who tells me she is a parishioner at Resurrection church in Cheektowaga, as she reacted to the diocese's plans to close churches in the future.

WKBW People heading into OLV Wednesday.

“It’s kind of scary because, of course, you're getting used to the church you go to. The ones you’re comfortable with you know the other parishioners, your neighbors,” replied Martino.

Tuesday the diocese announced it would close 34 percent of its 160 parishes but isn't saying what churches right now.

A list will be issued September 1, but if you do the math that's one-third, or about 54 churches, and that has Martino worried.

WKBW Colleen Martino, member of Catholic community.

“And you're always worried that it's going to be your church that closes,” reacted Martino.

The diocese is conducting a rightsizing and reshaping plan as part of its Road to Renewal saying it faces critical challenges, including a financial strain due to Chapter 11 bankruptcy, a 49 percent drop in Mass attendance, fewer young people attending, and a significant priest shortage.

WKBW Catholic Diocese of Buffalo news conference Tuesday.

"But I can see why some of the churches, they may have to consolidate or close. There's not as many that attend the churches. There's not as many priests available and the ages of the priests are getting up there,” commented Martino.

7 News also learned the closings would be based on “contributing” households and not “registered” households.

In the past parishes have been told churches would be responsible for paying a percentage to help pay settlements of 900 Child Victims Act (CVA) cases.

WKBW Bishop Michael Fisher, Catholic Diocese of Buffalo.

"All of our parishes, all of our entities are going to need to participate in order for us to emerge from Chapter 11,” stated Bishop Michael Fisher, Catholic Diocese of Buffalo.

"If I’m donating this money, where is it going? Is it going toward that? And of course that has tainted people,” noted Martino

Bishop Fisher said Tuesday that exactly how they will require parish help has not been worked out. However, he is not allowed to comment on Chapter 11 proceedings.

Father Bryan Zielenieski, who leads the Road to Renewal process, also responded about the reorganization of the diocese.

WKBW Father Bryan Zielenieski, who leads the Road to Renewal process.

“This is part of that. The Chapter 11 reorganization, with the renewal, we have to reorganize for the future and to meet -- the future with hope and so that's why the reorganization is helping us to take a hard look at ourselves and how are we going to emerge,” noted Father Zielenieski.

I did speak to a few other Catholics Tuesday, who did not want to go on camera, but they told me they are “saddened and disappointed”. One said she “disagrees” with the diocesan plan. An 82-year-old woman said she's been with the catholic church her entire life and is "very upset”.

