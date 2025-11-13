'New chapter': Buffalo announces the 5 developers chosen to build affordable homes on 51 city lots

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo city leaders announced the selection of five developers who will build affordable homes on 51 vacant lots on Buffalo's East Side for the Legacy Cities project.

Marking what officials call a new chapter in how the city approaches future development, which they launched in June.

The chosen developers are Five Star Roofing Consultant Services, Belmont Housing Resources for WNY, Habitat for Humanity Buffalo, Ellicott Development and Push Buffalo.

"Get ready, homeowners. Let's start getting people ready to purchase a home because the houses are coming," said Zeneta Everhart, Masten District Common Councilmember.

The announcement comes as the city grapples with approximately 10,000 vacant lots citywide.

"There are families that are in dire need, affordable housing is real. We're committed to Buffalo and the families in the community," said Lynn from Habitat for Humanity.

The development initiative will expand beyond the initial neighborhoods to include the Lower West Side, Seneca Babcock, Delavan Grider, MLK Park, Broadway/Fillmore, and Genesee/Mosell areas.

At the same time, the Common Council is reviewing a proposal that would allow residents to purchase vacant city lots for $1,000 each, called the Homestead Plan.

"There are some options that we might want to try to explore to see how we start rebuilding those communities," said Ellicott District Councilmember Leah Halton-Pope.

For these homes on the East Side, the pre-development period to secure funding will take 18 months before construction can begin.

