'Revitalizing neighborhoods': City of Buffalo asking for proposals to revive empty East Side lots with homes

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As soon as next year, 51 empty lots in Buffalo’s East Side could be on their way to becoming new homes. The city just put out an ask for developers to help revitalize the Masten and Hamlin Park neighborhoods.

It doesn’t take a whole lot of driving in the neighborhoods to run into an empty lot.

“While they’re well maintained by the City of Buffalo, they’re still vacant,” the president of the Hamlin Park Community & Taxpayers Association, Esterphine Greene, said. “They’re not paying any taxes to the city. The city needs money, so why not fill them with houses and put families in them?”

Acting Mayor Christopher Scanlon announced a reinvestment in 51 of those city-owned empty properties.

The plan, which is well over a year in the making, is to sell each of those lots to developers at a below-market price of just $1,000. Developers would then build brand-new homes to be sold to new neighbors.

Now, the city has put out a request for proposals with an August 29 deadline. I'm told the hope is that construction begins as soon as next year.

“It’s more than building houses, it’s about rebuilding trust, revitalizing neighborhoods and restoring opportunity,” Scanlon said. “My administration is not going to sit around and talk about plans; we are going to take action.”

Scanlon’s announcement comes just days before Tuesday’s primary election, where he is seeking the Democratic Party’s nomination for Buffalo mayor.