BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A new dive bar is set to open in Buffalo's Allentown and will pay homage to The Old Pink through late nights, music and a one-sandwich menu.

The bar, Damaged Goods, is named after a song by the post-punk band Gang of Four. It is the latest from Mike Shatzel, a seasoned veteran of Buffalo's bar and restaurant industry.

Shatzel's the owner of multiple establishments, including Cole's on Elmwood, Colter Bay and The Terrace in Delaware Park.

"I've been all over the world and The Old Pink was my favorite bar I've ever been to," Shatzel said.

The new bar will revitalize Shatzel's previous business at 175 Allen Street, Allentown Burger Venture, which closed in February. He said the new business will be "a new wave punk rock dive bar," aiming to open by Thanksgiving.

WATCH: New Allentown bar to pay homage to The Old Pink

New Allentown bar to pay homage to The Old Pink

Shatzel's hoping to revitalize some nightlife lost in the neighborhood after The Old Pink and Mulligan's Brick Bar were lost to fires within a year of each other. While Shatzel tells me it's impossible to replace The Old Pink, people will find a few nods to the legendary bar at Damaged Goods.

"Definitely the music," Shatzel said. "Eric, the old DJ from The Pink, will be here a couple of nights a week."

The Pink's 4 a.m. closing time was a draw for some, and Shatzel told me he's hoping to stay open until around 3 a.m. on weekends.

And perhaps most importantly, will there be a steak sandwich on offer?

"Steak sandwich I think will run occasionally," Shatzel said. "Right now, we're gonna be doing a shaved prime rib sandwich. Just one sandwich, that's it."

But along with the gaps left by fires, vacant storefronts also show signs of strain on businesses along Allen Street. Shatzel said it hasn't been the same since the Covid-19 pandemic, but he's betting on the bar and new wave/post-punk music crowd for his latest venture.

"I think the kids, they'll catch on if there's a good vibe," Shatzel said. "They're gonna wanna enjoy it as well."