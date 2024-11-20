'My administration will leave no stone unturned': Chris Scanlon sworn in as 63rd mayor of Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y (WKBW) — Buffalo's acting mayor made it official Tuesday evening. Chris Scanlon took the oath of office at the Buffalo Convention Center.

"I pledge that my administration will leave no stone unturned," said Scanlon. "I'm excited, optimistic and deeply honored to assume the role and responsibilities of mayor."

He started his speech by thanking his family and the community for their support while he grieved the loss of his brother, Mark Scanlon, 54.

"As you may know, my older brother Mark, suddenly and tragically passed away two weeks ago. I will never forget the way this community has provided unconditional love and compassion to our family in the wake of this tragedy."

Taylor Epps Community members shared their condolences to Scanlon following the death of his brother



He then talked about how his knowledge and experience prepared him for this role.

"I'm well-equipped to meet the challenges ahead with a new vision and approach to make city government function more efficiently and more effectively," said Scanlon.

Over the next few weeks, he plans to announce initiatives to address the following:



Healthy and affordable housing

Enhanced public safety

Reliable city services

Good schools

Job creation

Economic growth

Taylor Epps Scanlon speaking to the crowd at his swearing-in ceremony



Community leaders, elected officials and neighbors in the room were smiling, excited to start this new chapter officially.

"It's a new generation of leadership here in the city of Buffalo and it marks a transition of almost two decades in the making," said Mitch Nowakowski, Fillmore District Common Council Member.