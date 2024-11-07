Buffalo man killed in hunting accident in East Otto

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man was killed in a hunting accident in East Otto, according to New York State police.

Troopers responded to Plato Road in East Otto to check the welfare of a hunter. Police said an investigation determined that 54-year-old Mark P. Scanlon went hunting off Plato Road and did not return to his vehicle. Scanlon was found dead in a wooded area from an apparent fall from a portable tree stand. There were no signs of foul play and his body was taken to Olean General Hospital for an autopsy.

Mark Scanlon was the brother of Acting Buffalo Mayor Chris Scanlon.

Acting Mayor Scanlon released the following statement on Thursday: