'Moving in the right direction': Community rebuilding efforts continue for Allentown after recent setbacks

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The Allentown community is facing another setback as Allentown Pizza, a neighborhood staple at Elmwood and Allen, closed its doors on Wednesday.

This closure comes after losing two iconic bars in the past six months, adding to the neighborhood's challenges. Despite these setbacks, community leaders remain optimistic about Allentown's revitalization.

"It saddens us we're devastated by that---but where we are going to a good place," said Jonathon White of the Allentown Association. "While it may not be obvious to everyone, it's actually in a better place than the last three decades," White added, highlighting the area's potential.

Sheldon Anderson, co-owner of Public Flower, noted, "There's still, you know, different bars down here that people can kind of call their home, but it's definitely. We're moving in the right direction."

Evergreen Health is moving into the old Towne Restaurant, signaling a shift in the neighborhood's identity from a bar-hopping district to a more diverse community hub.

White mentioned a growing trend of new businesses bringing in people and daytime activity, transforming Allen Street into a vibrant 24-hour street. Anderson emphasized the opportunities on Allen Street, stating, "There's a lot of opportunities though on Allen for sure."

With new businesses and developments, Allentown is poised to become a vibrant residential neighborhood that serves all walks of life, according to community leaders.