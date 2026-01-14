BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The mother of a family devastated by a fire at their home on French Street in November has died, her family told 7 News.

WATCH: other of the family devastated by fire at their home on French Street has died

Mother of the family devastated by fire at their home on French Street has died

The fire broke out early on the morning of November 29 at the house at 69 French Street. 30-year-old Joselyn Rodriguez, a mother of five, died Tuesday after being hospitalized since the fire.

Two of her children, Jose Junior and Jace, died in the blaze. Her husband, Jose, and their daughter, Ava, were hospitalized and have since recovered. Two other children, 6-year-old Noah Rodriguez and his 4-year-old sister Rosie survived the fire.

WATCH: 'It's just tragic:' Cousin cares for two children after fire leaves Buffalo family devastated

Buffalo family asking for help after deadly fire on French Street in Buffalo

Fire investigators say an electrical issue caused the fire which has been ruled accidental.

A GoFundMe campaign started to help the family has raised more than $81,000.