'It's just tragic:' Cousin cares for two children after fire leaves Buffalo family devastated

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo family is struggling to recover after a devastating house fire on French Street claimed the lives of two young children and left several family members hospitalized with serious injuries.

The Saturday morning fire tore through the home where Jose and Jocelyn Rodriguez lived with their five children. Two of the children, Jose Junior and Jace, died in the blaze. Their sister, Ava, is fighting for her life at a burn unit in Rochester, while their parents remain hospitalized with injuries.

Six-year-old Noah Rodriguez and his 4-year-old sister Rosie survived the fire and are now staying with their father's cousin, Jayjay Rojas.

Noah described the terrifying moments when the fire broke out.

"There was a fire in my house and there was smoke coming in the house," Noah said.

The young boy recounted how his father tried desperately to save his family by bringing the children to the roof.

"I was jumping from the roof and he grabbed me," Noah said.

Rojas said his cousin Jose did everything he could to save his family during the fire.

"He wanted the wife to throw the kids off the roof. He was bringing them all to the roof and ... he jumped down and was gonna catch them," Rojas said.

"He ended up falling in the process. I don't know if he broke a knee or not," Rojas said.

The children's mother, Jocelyn, is having a difficult recovery in the hospital.

"So every time they take the sedation off she's trying to take the tubes out and she's fighting pretty bad. She keeps asking to see her kids," Rojas said.

Jose's condition has improved somewhat, though he continues to suffer from smoke inhalation.

"He's been coughing up a lot of black soot. The whole room just smelled like. Burnt hair and plastic," Rojas said.

Noah and Rosie came to stay with Rojas's family with only the clothes on their backs. The extent of the smoke damage was evident when they arrived.

"We had them take two baths each and the water was just tan, brown, gray," Rojas said.

Despite the tragedy, Rojas said the surviving children are showing remarkable resilience.

"They're keeping the family in good spirits," Rojas said.

"They're just bundles of joy," Rojas said.

Rojas has committed to caring for Noah and Rosie for as long as needed.

"As a father, I couldn't, I couldn't even imagine," Rojas said.

"Anything I could do for them, I would...it doesn't have to be asked. I would take them in. I would do anything. I would work overtime, whatever I gotta do for them to keep them comfortable," Rojas said.

He's asking the community to show love and support for the children during this difficult time.

"They're just gonna know a lot is missing. There is no house, so I just ask for love and if you got a few minutes to spare once a week just to show them that they're loved and people are thinking about them. They are lovable, they will not push anyone away, so, my heart cries out for mom, dad, and the siblings," Rojas said.

The fire also killed the family's dog and two cats. The cause of the fire, which also damaged two neighboring homes - both of which are vacant - remains under investigation.

Rojas has started a GoFundMe campaign to support his cousin's family.

