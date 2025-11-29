Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

2 children, 3 animals killed in house fire on French Street in Buffalo

Buffalo Police say two children, ages 2 and 10, were found dead inside the home, along with two cats and a dog. Video courtesy of FBNY.
2 children, 3 animals killed in house fire on French Street in Buffalo
Posted
and last updated

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Police say two children were killed in a house fire early Saturday morning.

Buffalo Firefighters responded to the two-alarm fire at 69 French Street just after 5 a.m. Crews found heavy smoke on both floors of the home.

Two adults were rescued and taken to ECMC. Three children, ages 6, 7 and 9, were taken to local hospitals. According to police, two other children, ages 2 and 10, were found dead inside the home, along with two cats and a dog.

WATCH: 2 children, 3 animals killed in house fire on French Street in Buffalo

2 children, 3 animals killed in house fire on French Street in Buffalo

Damage to the home is estimated at $300,000. Two neighboring homes were also affected. Damage at 71 French Street is estimated at $75,000, and damage at 67 French Street is estimated at $150,000.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. An emergency demolition will be ordered once the investigation is finished.

Video courtesy of FBNY.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
apps.jpg

Stay connected by downloading the WKBW app