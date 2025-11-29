BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Police say two children were killed in a house fire early Saturday morning.

Buffalo Firefighters responded to the two-alarm fire at 69 French Street just after 5 a.m. Crews found heavy smoke on both floors of the home.

Two adults were rescued and taken to ECMC. Three children, ages 6, 7 and 9, were taken to local hospitals. According to police, two other children, ages 2 and 10, were found dead inside the home, along with two cats and a dog.

WATCH: 2 children, 3 animals killed in house fire on French Street in Buffalo

Damage to the home is estimated at $300,000. Two neighboring homes were also affected. Damage at 71 French Street is estimated at $75,000, and damage at 67 French Street is estimated at $150,000.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. An emergency demolition will be ordered once the investigation is finished.

Video courtesy of FBNY.