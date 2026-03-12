Man convicted of double murders released on parole in Erie County; lawmakers outraged

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Wayne County man convicted of two murders he committed at age 14 is now in Erie County after being granted parole, and local lawmakers say they were blindsided by the decision.

Chad Campbell killed a 17-year-old girl and a 1-year-old baby in Wayne County in 1990. After serving more than 30 years in prison, Campbell convinced the parole board he was fully rehabilitated, and his release was granted out of Wayne County Court.

The Wayne County community rejected his release to a local motel, then the New York State Department of Corrections confirmed Campbell would instead be brought to Erie County. That decision was made after the Wayne County community in the Town of Ontario pushed back against his release at a motel.

The state's incarcerated website page confirms he was released Thursday.

Erie County lawmakers say they were not notified ahead of time and are now demanding answers.

"I'm not very happy that we're just finding out about it through the news, and this is a surprise, because what's most important is public safety. And this gentleman committed a heinous crime," said Lawrence Dupre, Erie County Legislature.

"How come we hear about other counties that don't want this gentleman there, and why is he allowed here in Erie County, based upon his history?" added Frank Todaro, Erie County Legislator.

County lawmakers say they’re determined to find out why the county was selected for Campbell's release.

"We're going to draft a letter to the parole board and ask them questions. If it's not in their purview, then we'll find out where in the state we're going to get these answers from," said Todaro.

Todaro tells me he will work to get the letter out soon.

Erie County Sheriff John Garcia was "shocked and appalled" to learn Campbell would be paroled in Erie County. Neither the sheriff nor the county district attorney has any authority over the matter.

"If the person doesn't violate parole, and lives a clean life while he's out on parole, or she's on parole, then there's really no role for law enforcement," explained Frank Todaro, Erie County Legislator.

Another concern raised in a 2014 parole hearing is that Campbell also admitted to raping the teenage girl, but he was only convicted of the double murders — not rape — meaning he is not required to register as a sex offender.

"That's, unfortunately, a loophole, that he admitted to a crime of rape, was not charged for it," Todaro said.

"This is one of my concerns, that we don't know this information from just what I read. It was terrible, and now I just keep hearing worse things," said DuPre.

According to the State Department of Corrections, he will be housed at a "community-based residential program," but where Campbell is being housed has not been disclosed.

