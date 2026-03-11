Man convicted of killing teen and child in 1990 set to be released on parole in Erie County

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — In 1990, Chad Campbell was convicted of murdering a 15-year-old girl and a 1-year-old child in Wayne County. He admitted to also raping the teenage girl and said he killed the baby because it was crying.

He was 14 years old at the time of the murders; he is now 50 years old and is set to be released on parole.

Campbell told the state parole board he takes full responsibility for his actions.

"What I did was monstrous and I will never not be sorry for it," Campbell stated at the hearing.

Campbell also said, "I have worked diligently to change." The parole board granted him parole, noting his rehabilitation while in prison.

You can read the full transcript below:

He was initially set to be returned to Wayne County and placed at a Budget Inn in the Town of Ontario. That plan drew swift opposition from residents, and Ontario Town Supervisor Ben Aman called the motel directly to intervene.

"I explained to him the situation and he was very cooperative with us. He reached back out to his connection at New York State Parole and subsequently canceled the reservation," Aman explained to WHAM in Rochester.

The New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision has confirmed to 7 News that Campbell will now be released to a community-based residential program in Erie County after opposition from Wayne County residents. His release is expected on Thursday. DOCCS said Campbell will be intensively supervised by electronic monitoring.

You can read the full statement from DOCCS below:

"Following an interview with the Board of Parole on November 12, 2025, Chad Campbell (DOB 09/15/1975; DIN 96R0119) was granted an open date of 03/12/2026 or earlier. Campbell is serving a sentence of 18 years to life after being convicted of two counts of Murder in the 2nd degree. Campbell was received into DOCCS custody on 01/10/1996. He will be released to a structured community-based residential program in Erie County, in addition to being intensively supervised via electronic monitoring.



The New York State Board of Parole, as the sole entity that considers and determines whether or not parole eligible individuals should be released, is an independent body whose members have been appointed by the Governor with the advice and consent of the Senate for a six-year term. The Board members base their decisions on whether the standards for release are satisfied in accordance with Executive Law 259-i. Prior to making a final decision, the Board members must follow the statutory requirements which take ‎into consideration many factors, including statements made by victims and victims’ families, if any, as well as an individual’s criminal history, institutional accomplishments, potential to successfully reintegrate into the community, and perceived risk to public safety. Additionally, by statute, the Board considers any recommendations concerning release to Community Supervision from the district attorney, sentencing court and the defense attorney. As per Board regulations, a Board interview must be conducted by a panel of at least two Board members."

WATCH: Man convicted of killing teen and child in 1990 set to be released on parole in Erie County

Man convicted of killing teen and child in 1990 set to be released on parole in Erie County

Former Erie County District Attorney John Flynn told me he expects the community to respond with outrage.

"There should be a public outcry as to his getting released in the first place," Flynn said.

WKBW Former Erie County District Attorney John Flynn.

Flynn noted that state parole authorities have broad placement authority.

"They have statewide jurisdiction, meaning that they can place anyone, anywhere in the state," Flynn noted.

Flynn also weighed in on the nature of Campbell's crimes relative to his age at the time.

"When you commit a heinous crime where you kill a one-year-old baby and then you also kill a teenager, when you do something like that, obviously that kind of outweighs, in my opinion, your status as a 14-year-old," Flynn described.

Erie County Sheriff John Garcia issued a statement saying he was “shocked and appalled to learn through the media” that Campbell will be paroled in Erie County.

“I was shocked and appalled to learn through the media that Chad Campbell will be paroled to our Erie County community. While I believe in rehabilitation, the details of his case suggest that this is not an individual who should be reentering society. My thoughts are with the victims' family members and the people in Wayne County who are justifiably outraged. I share their dismay. This move by the Parole Board is the latest in a string of decisions at the state level that put victims last."

I also received the following statement from the Erie County District Attorney's Office:

"DA Keane is unable to comment as our office had no involvement in the prosecution of the case or the defendant's release under parole. any questions should be directed to the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.