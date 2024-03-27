Man charged with the 2023 murder of 13-year-old Miracle Hunt outside Buffalo apartments on Broadway

BUFFAL0, N.Y. (WKBW) — A 21-year-old man is now facing charges, accused of killing a teenage girl in Buffalo in 2023.

Avantae Ayala appeared in Erie County Court Wednesday morning as an indictment against him was unsealed, charging Ayala with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in the murder of 13-year-old Miracle Hunt.

A gofundme was created to help support the family of Miracle Hunt

Ayala appeared in court wearing a green prison garb with his hands and feet in shackles. He is already serving a sentence at Five Points Correctional Facility in Romulus, New York.

WKBW

Miracle's family, including her mother, were in the courtroom to watch the proceedings. The heartbroken mother could be seen holding her hands to her face as she quietly wept.

“It’s really sad that this girl lost her life. For what? This doesn’t make any sense."

Neighbors react to 13-year-old girl shot and killed in front of Forge Apartments in Buffalo

Shortly after the July 2023 shooting, neighbors living at the Forge Broadway Apartments, where the attack happened, called for more security. They told 7 News, they heard Hunt was running for safety when the gunfire broke out and they believe a security guard might have been able to save her life.

