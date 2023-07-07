Neighbors react to 13-year-old girl shot and killed in front of Forge Apartments in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Neighbors living at the Forge Broadway Apartments are devastated to hear a 13-year-old girl was shot and killed in front of the apartments, and they’re calling for security to be in place.

The incident happened at 12:30 Friday morning as police say a 13-year-old girl was shot and killed near Broadway and Mortimer Street.

Some people living in these apartments say they heard the 13-year-old was running for safety.

They say if they had a security guard in these apartments like they did before she might have been saved.

“A little girl lost her life. Killed at 13 years old. That’s just heartbreaking,” says Lola Smith, a resident. “They need security up here in the Forge, if they had security here I believe that little girl’s life would’ve been saved.”

Some caution tape still lingers around the tragic scene.

7 News reporter Yoselin Person even saw rose petals placed on the spot where she was told by neighbors her body was found.

“A lot of people coming out of that side door would’ve gotten caught,” says Nicolee Johnson, a resident. “There are too many kids in this building, too many elderly people in this building, and they’re not stepping up trying to give us security in here.”

A neighbor says he knows the 13-year-old ran track with his son for School 59.

Buffalo Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Tonja M. Williams released a statement on the killing of the 13-year-old Charles R. Drew Science School student:

“The sorrow and hurt brought on by the senseless loss of a child should never have to be experienced by anyone. With the heaviest of hearts, I have learned that a Dr. Charles R. Drew Science School student was killed. On behalf of our entire Buffalo Public Schools community, I extend my deepest condolences to the family, friends, classmates, and teachers of this young girl. I have directed our Crisis Prevention and Response staff to be available to provide counseling and emotional support to any students or staff who are grieving or experiencing trauma because of this tragedy.”

17-year-old Kaheym Scaf who lives nearby tells 7 News he typically likes to stay indoors.

“You used to be able to just come outside and play, but now? I don’t know everybody wants to kill each other,” he says.

The Stop the Violation Coalition group plans to do some community outreach.

“We’re going to go in the neighborhood to see what’s going on,” says Murray Holman, an executive director of Stop the Violation Coalition. “And to be out late there’s got to be accountability on parents as well to know where their children are at.”

Buffalo Police are still investigating this shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.