BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Sara Mays started her 4th of July weekend with nothing. Her belongings are gone after her Walter Street home burned to the ground Thursday morning.

"It was just so unexpected, and it wasn't something that any of us could've prepared for," said Mays.

She was able to smile on Friday, feeling grateful.

"By the grace of God, we're all here and alive and we're safe," said Mays.

Buffalo Fire Department - Helmets and Hose Wagons Mays' home on Walter street, engulfed in flames

Her sister, grandmother and two dogs were all in the house when the fire broke out around 3 a.m.

"I heard a big bang and that's when I seen the fire. And by then, it was everywhere. I just immediately reacted, I'm like we have to get everybody out of here," said Mays.

Everyone made it out okay. Her sister is being treated for burns at ECMC.

WATCH: Mays explains waking up to find her home of 15 years on fire

'Just so unexpected': South Buffalo family loses everything in Walter Street fire, how you can help

But get this.

Just hours before the fire started, she was breaking bread with the firefighters who came to her rescue.

"I actually went to my uncle Eric's firehouse and we cooked them a nice steak alfredo dinner and we plated everything and we talked about our lives."

She loves to give back and support others. Little did she know, she'd be getting support just hours later.

Her uncle is a Captain with Buffalo Fire at Engine 4. He also started a GoFundMe to help them get back on their feet.

Taylor Epps Mays wearing a Buffalo Fire t-shirt

"I can't thank them enough, the support from Buffalo Fire and from the Buffalo police department, so many of them have come through."

Mays also lost her job this year as a corrections officer after a weeks-long strike.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.