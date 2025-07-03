Two-alarm fire on Walter Street causes over $400,000 in estimated damage to 3 homes

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A two-alarm fire on Walter Street in Buffalo caused over $400,000 in estimated damage to three homes on Thursday morning.

The Buffalo Fire Department said crews responded to the fire at 116 Walter Street at around 3:45 a.m. on Thursday. The fire was brought under control just before 6 a.m.

The 2 ½-story frame home sustained an estimated $180,000 in damage to the building and $100,000 to its contents. Officials said the cause of the fire is under investigation, and the American Red Cross is assisting five displaced adults—three from the lower unit and two from the upper unit.

The home at 114 Walter Street, a 2-story occupied frame, sustained approximately $50,000 in damage to the exterior and some interior smoke damage.

The home at 118 Walter Street, a 2 ½-story occupied frame, sustained approximately $75,000 in damage to the exterior.

No injuries have been reported at this time.