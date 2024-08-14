'Sad to see another church go': Diocese's Road to Renewal includes closure of St. Mary’s in Batavia

BATAVIA, NY (WKBW) — As the Buffalo Catholic Diocese continues its Road to Renewal, the Catholic community in Genesee County is struggling with potential church closings.

The diocese announced back in June that the Family Parish #12 will experience a resizing and reshaping due to a lack of priests and a decline in church attendance.

The Road to Renewal plan includes the closure of St. Mary’s in the City of Batavia.

WKBW St. Mary's worship site in Batavia.

RELATED: Here are the Buffalo Catholic Diocese parishes that have been recommended to merge/close

I traveled to Batavia Wednesday to visit the church preparing to wind down its services. But St. Mary’s is a worship site and has not been a parish since 2008.

WKBW Road to Renewal recommendations for Genesee County.

When the diocese announced its recommendations to close and merge 80 churches and worship sites in June, St. Mary’s church site, part of the Resurrection parish of families in Batavia, was placed on the closure list.

WKBW Inside St. Mary's in Batavia.

A long-time parishioner, who attends this worship site, shared a letter, which was recently distributed to parishioners. It says a final Mass will be held Wednesday night.

The letter blamed the closure, which was set to happen earlier than expected, on a lack of priests in the family of parishes and the need for repairs to this site. Bishop Michael Fisher was also to attend.

WKBW Letter sent regarding final Mass at St. Mary's.

But on Wednesday, while I was in Batavia working on this story, I received a call from a diocese spokesman, who told me the bishop's schedule would not allow him to attend and insisted this would not be the final mass at this worship site.

The spokesperson said St. Mary’s will continue to have “occasional” masses.

WKBW Inside St. Mary's in Batavia.

“It's sad to see another church go,” remarked John Gerace of Gerace Realty.

The diocese said the building is not up for sale yet and no decision will be made until the diocesan review committee finalizes the closings. If the worship site is closed, churchgoers are encouraged to attend nearby St. Joseph’s in Batavia, already part of the family parish.

WKBW John Gerace of Gerace Realty in Batavia.

Gerace said if the church is put on the market, anything could happen.

“So as far as what it could be used for, I guess the sky would be the limit,” replied Gerace.

Gerace tells me he's been involved in the past with other church sales from different religious groups.

WKBW St. Mary's in Batavia.

“What would you like to put in there as a real estate person and someone who is in the community with your business?" I asked.

“A community gathering area, maybe an events center. House — churches make some of the coolest housing out there that I’ve seen,” responded Gerace.

Gerace said if the church was sold for redevelopment, the new owners would need to meet current city zoning, but for now, St. Mary’s remains a place of worship.