'It's rough': Neighbors on Bailey Avenue still waiting for pothole issues to be fixed

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Road issues on Bailey Avenue have made several headlines over the years, so what's the latest?

We're revisiting this because of an email a viewer sent to us about work being done on Bailey near Kerns and Scajaquada Street.

"We, the public, are fed up with construction that’s being done at this intersection," Todd wrote. "They have a tractor there, and there’s a huge hole no one's worked on it in a month plus. Please help the public."

I reached out to city officials, who told me it's sewer work being done to upgrade systems and avoid overflow into the creek.

That work will be completed by this spring.

However, the hole that Todd mentioned is just one of many on Bailey Avenue.

"It's rough," said Robert DiPasquale, owner of ABC Hardware & Rental. "The tracks are coming through the street from the tracks that were put in many, many years ago. Everyone's kind of swerving, it's not the safest."

He was hoping that the $102 million project would start this spring to address those problems. But that sewer work needs to be done so that paving can begin.

"The city's project from Bailey to Kensington, we are on track to break ground. We're in our design phase right now. NFTA has a bigger project to continue that effort further down Bailey," said Nolan Skipper, Commissioner of Buffalo's Department of Public Works.

He says they're working with the NFTA so that the two can happen seamlessly.

In the meantime, he encourages people to call 311 about potholes.

"We appreciate everyone's patience," said Skipper. "This is the toughest time of the year with the freeze-thaw. Make sure to call it in. We do our best to turn it around in 48 hours."