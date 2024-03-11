City of Buffalo to receive $102 million in federal funding to transform Bailey Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The City of Buffalo will receive $102 million in federal funding to transform the entire length of Bailey Avenue from South Park to Main Street.

The goal is to dramatically improve mass transit and also speed up commute times for everyone.

U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer made the announcement Monday that Buffalo was selected to receive the funding through the U.S. Department of Transportation's Neighborhood Access and Equity Program.

A key of the plan to transform the 7.5-mile stretch is a dedicated bus lane that is part of a bus rapid transit line, in addition to other improvements.

Last month, the state announced $3 million in funding dedicated to the project.

Lovejoy District Common Council Member Bryan Bollman joined 7 Vice to discuss the project. You can watch the full conversation above.