$102 million Bailey Avenue project in jeopardy after federal funding provision

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A long-awaited transformation for one of Buffalo’s busiest corridors may be at risk.

In March 2024, it was announced that the City of Buffalo would receive $102 million in federal funding to transform a 7.5-mile stretch of Bailey Avenue from South Park to Main Street. The funding was to be used for a full redesign, including sidewalk upgrades, safety improvements, and a dedicated Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) lane.

But now, that money could be clawed back due to a provision in the federal tax cut and spending bill, according to U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer.

For longtime business owners like Robert DiPasquale, who owns ABC Hardware and Rental on Bailey Avenue, the news is frustrating.

“It’s something that this neighborhood needs," said DiPasquale. "The streets are very rough. The infrastructure is very old, and it hasn’t been touched in many years."

He said the idea of a dedicated BRT line is especially exciting for the community.

“Having a bus rapid transit sounds like a phenomenal idea," said DiPasquale. "I want to see it actually up and running… it would be ideal to have a lane they want to dedicate towards that.”

Buffalo was selected to receive the funding through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Neighborhood Access and Equity Program, meant to reconnect communities that have historically suffered from disinvestment and outdated infrastructure.

Buffalo Common Council member and mayoral candidate Rasheed Wyatt said the Bailey Avenue project is exactly the kind of investment the city’s East Side needs.

“They’re addressing the needs of those who may not have cars… and for a city of our size, in a somewhat marginalized community, that was a huge asset,” Wyatt told 7 News.

However, not everyone is confident that the project can proceed at its full scale.

Bob Cohen, who owns United Men’s Fashion on Bailey Avenue, said a scaled-back version may be more realistic.

“Maybe some of it needs to be rethought, scaled back a little bit, and reach some kind of compromise," Cohen said. "That’s what I’m hoping for.”

I reached out to the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority (NFTA) for an update on the project’s future. In a statement, the NFTA said: