‘It’s frightening’: Attempted sexual assault at Delaware Park

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Buffalo Police are still on the hunt for the man who attempted to sexually assault a woman last Tuesday night in Delaware Park.

7 News talking with walkers about their safety concerns. I met up with Peg McCarthy and Kelly Wicherath, both of Buffalo, who walk in that area a couple of times a week and are deeply concerned for their own safety.

“It was very alarming to hear that it happened, especially because it was still light outside and very just concerning as somebody who uses the path regularly,” described Wicherath.

Buffalo Police say the incident happened just after 8 p.m. Tuesday when a woman, walking by herself in this area of the pedestrian bridge near the statue of David was pulled off the pathway.

WKBW Delaware Park, Buffalo.

Police say the woman described a black male, riding a black and silver mountain bike, who grabbed her by the back of the neck and pushed her down, attempting to sexually assault her. But she screamed and fortunately, a good Samaritan heard her calls for help and that's when the suspect fled on the bike.

WKBW Peg McCarthy and Kelly Wicherath, both of Buffalo, walk the park a couple of times a week.

“And to know that somebody is so bold as to pull a woman down in broad daylight — it's frightening and it's really bold,” reflected McCarthy.

Both buffalo women tell me no one should walk alone and even tell someone when you are heading to the park for a walk.

“We also have kids who live in the neighborhood, who are teenagers, and they want to walk with their friends,” declared McCarthy.

WKBW Delaware Park area is not far from where attempted sexual assault occurred.

Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramalia announced Saturday that patrols, including foot patrols were increased in the area.

“We definitely need some level of security, especially in that area where that like the 198 and the ‘S’ curve, so yeah, it's a little bit louder. and there's not as many people so and it's wooded,” noted Wicherath.

A Buffalo Police spokesman says there is no new information on the case at this time.

The full police description of the suspect:



Thin Black man with a medium skin tone

In his late 20s to early 30s

5 feet 9 inches tall

Weighing about 160 pounds

Curly hair

Wearing a gray shirt with white writing and dark pants

Anyone who sees suspicious activity should call 911 immediately. Anyone with information is encouraged to call or text the confidential line at (716) 847-2255.

