Buffalo police looking for man who tried to sexually assault woman walking in Delaware Park

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police are asking for the public's help after a man tried to sexually assault a woman Tuesday night in Delaware Park.

According to police, the victim was walking alongside Hoyt Lake near the statue of David just after 8 p.m. when a man near a bench grabbed her by the back of the neck, pulled her off the path, pushed her down and attempted to assault her.

Investigators say the woman screamed for help and another man came to her aid. The suspect then took off on a black and silver mountain bike that he had been riding.

The suspect is described as a thin Black man with a medium skin tone in his late 20s to early 30s, 5 feet 9 inches tall weighing about 160 pounds. He had curly hair and was wearing a gray shirt with white writing and dark pants.

Buffalo police say they have increased patrols in the area, including by officers on foot.

Anyone who sees suspicious activity should call 911 immediately. Anyone with information is encouraged to call or text the confidential line at (716) 847-2255.