‘It's exhausting’: Bishop Fisher faces skepticism after Rome trip

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Buffalo Catholics are expressing skepticism after Bishop Michael Fisher returned from Rome with few concrete answers about the diocese's controversial parish closure program.

The Vatican summoned Fisher to meet with the Pope after receiving dozens of formal complaints about how the Diocese of Buffalo has handled parish closures under its "Road to Renewal" program.

However, local Catholics say the bishop's response following the meeting left them wanting more substantial changes.

"It's really disgraceful misconduct, and I think the Vatican called them to task on that very point," remarked Craig Speers from St. Michael's Church in downtown Buffalo.

Mary Pruski with Save Our Buffalo Churches echoed similar frustrations about the lack of clarity.

"For me, it's exhausting to have to completely reinterpret things and read between the lines," Pruski replied.

Following his Vatican meeting, Bishop Fisher claimed he was told to continue with the Road to Renewal program but acknowledged he needs to improve communication with parishioners. The bishop met with our 7 News Senior Reporter Michael Wooten Wednesday to discuss his trip.

"What I brought away from it also...and I'm always challenged to do that — that I need to be more in communication with the people and giving them an opportunity to speak with me," Bishop Fisher stated.

While Pruski welcomed the bishop's commitment to better communication, she emphasized the need for action.

"That's great to hear, but now you need to follow through. Communication has to be two-way, not just him saying things," Pruski noted.

Both Pruski and Speers have been heavily involved in appeals to the Vatican to prevent church closings. They cite ongoing issues with the diocese's approach to the closure process.

"The common themes are lack of trust, not really communicating with the people, because he says he meets with the vicariates, those are his yes men at the senior level, where he doesn't come down to the normal people and have a conversation," Pruski responded.

Speers criticized the top-down nature of the diocese's approach.

"The Road to Renewal, basically, was a top-down program which ignored the faithful in these parishes," Speers commented.

When asked whether the Vatican meeting gives them hope for change, Speers remained cautious about the diocese's willingness to compromise.

"We're certainly always open to compromise, but there seems to be a lack of will to compromise on behalf of the Road to Renewal program and the priests that are running it; they are absolutely against any compromise," Speers answered.

Of the 32 parishes that appealed their closure to the Vatican, 11 have received responses so far. Nine appeals were granted a suspension of closing, and two were rejected.

The bishop is promising more communication with parishioners, but gave no timeline as the diocese continues working through its bankruptcy proceedings.

