BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bishop Michael Fisher returned from Rome late Tuesday night after meeting with Pope Leo XIV and Vatican officials to seek guidance on the Diocese of Buffalo's ongoing bankruptcy proceedings and parish restructuring efforts.

7 News Anchor and Senior Reporter Michael Wooten met with the bishop at St. Joseph’s Cathedral to learn more about his face-to-face meetings at the Vatican.

"It was more like continue with the process, but to work with them as they want to work with us," Bishop Fisher said.

The bishop called the trip successful, meeting not just with the leader of the Catholic Church but also with many administrative offices of the Vatican.

"I need to be more in communication with the people and giving them an opportunity to speak with me." Bishop Fisher said.

Fisher is leading the Buffalo Diocese through a difficult bankruptcy process amid sex abuse settlements and the merging and closure of parishes. He turned to the Holy See for guidance during his recent trip to Rome.

The diocese declared bankruptcy in 2020 as it faced nearly 250 sex abuse lawsuits. With attendance declining and lawsuits looming, the diocese later announced it was selling, merging or closing several of its properties. In September 2024, the diocese announced that 118 worship sites would remain open following a merger/closure review. In April, the diocese reached a $150 million settlement with more than 800 survivors of sexual abuse. The diocese said it would be paid through unrestricted funds of the diocese and individual parishes, as well as contributions from members of Catholic affiliates.

WATCH: Buffalo Bishop returns from weeklong visit to the Vatican where he met with Pope Leo XIV

Buffalo Bishop returns from weeklong visit to the Vatican where he met with Pope Leo XIV

The Vatican did not provide definitive answers yet on what the Buffalo Diocese can and cannot do regarding several contentious financial issues. Fisher said he did not receive yes-or-no responses on whether the diocese can demand a percentage of unrestricted funds from parishes or use funds from selling properties for settlements.

However, Fisher said the meetings started an important process for addressing these complex issues.

Fisher told me the Pope was warm and said he was praying for the diocese and the people of Buffalo. During their meeting, the Pope was presented with a Buffalo Bills jersey - number 14 for Pope Leo the 14th.

The bishop acknowledged there are difficult decisions and difficult days ahead, which will likely frustrate some people who oppose his proposed changes. Fisher promised to do a better job of communicating these developments to Catholics in Western New York.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.